HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

He didn't say...: Muhammad Yunus' aide on resignation buzz

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
18:20
image
Muhammad Yunus will remain as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, an adviser in his cabinet said on Saturday, two days after a key ally said he mulled resignation.
 
"He (Yunus) didn't say he will leave. He said that while we face many obstacles in carrying out the work and responsibilities assigned to us, we are overcoming them," Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud told reporters after an unscheduled meeting of the advisory council.
 
Mahmud added: "He (Yunus) is definitely staying."
 
He added that none of the advisers were going anywhere as "the responsibility entrusted to us is a significant one; we cannot abandon this duty".
 
The chief adviser's decision to stay in office came two days after he told student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders that he was mulling resignation as he felt "the situation is such that he cannot work", citing difficulties in working amid the failure of political parties to find common ground for change.
 
Yunus reportedly expressed an identical desire to quit in a cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday, where his colleagues persuaded him not to relinquish.
 
As many as 19 advisers, effectively ministers, joined the abruptly called closed-door meeting, which Yunus decided to convene following a scheduled meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in Dhaka.
 
Midway through the meeting, adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters that discussions were focused on the elections, Yunus's reform agenda, and the belated July Proclamation a manifesto to mark last year's student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.
 
NCP convenor Nahid Islam emerged from the meeting with Yunus. 
 
Islam had earlier said that he urged Yunus "to stay strong for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising, (and) I hope everyone will cooperate with him".
 
Analysts saw the chief adviser's resignation threat as a test of public backing and political support.
 
Yunus is expected to meet leaders of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami later in the day, following his overnight call for talks amid the evolving political situation of recent days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Punjab eye first top 2 finish in 11 years
IPL Updates: Punjab eye first top 2 finish in 11 years

LIVE! Didn't say...: Muhammad Yunus' aide on resignation buzz
LIVE! Didn't say...: Muhammad Yunus' aide on resignation buzz

2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India
2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise...

How Indian army fought narrative battle with poetry, music
How Indian army fought narrative battle with poetry, music

India's Operation Sindoor, a swift and decisive response to the Pahalgam massacre, was marked by both military prowess and strategic communication. The Indian Army employed a combination of precision strikes and evocative social media...

Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain
Gill India's fifth youngest Test captain

Star batter Shubman Gill was on Saturday named captain of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming five-match away series against England, signaling the start of a new era in Indian red-ball cricket.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD