HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Post-Pahalgam, India destroyed 20 infiltration posts

Wed, 21 May 2025
Share:
21:03
File image
File image
After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army's artillery gunners turned targeted and decimated over 20 Pakistani posts meant for staging infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, a top official said. 

Failing to match up to the Indian troops' assault, Pakistan targeted civilian areas, causing casualties in the Poonch sector, the official added. 

The Poonch sector witnessed heightened tension and artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. 

The wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone strikes in the Jammu region -- particularly in Poonch -- killed 27 people and left over 70 injured between May 8 and 10. 

Thousands fled from the LoC and International Border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps. 

"As we received orders on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of May, we fired over 600 rounds of artillery shells in three days, targeting accurately and precisely over 20 enemy posts. These posts were part of the terror infrastructure and used for infiltrating terrorists into India," an officer of the artillery unit said. 

According to the army, the precision strikes crippled enemy logistics, material, and morale. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels second Pak High Commission official
India expels second Pak High Commission official

The ministry of external affairs said the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

LIVE! Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits turbulence, lands safely
LIVE! Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits turbulence, lands safely

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Faf perish; DC in big trouble
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Faf perish; DC in big trouble

Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack
Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure and posts in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 600 artillery shells were fired in three days,...

'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'
'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'

'...by saying since you have come say everything against your party.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD