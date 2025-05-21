Post-Pahalgam, India destroyed 20 infiltration posts

21:03

File image





Failing to match up to the Indian troops' assault, Pakistan targeted civilian areas, causing casualties in the Poonch sector, the official added.





The Poonch sector witnessed heightened tension and artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.





The wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone strikes in the Jammu region -- particularly in Poonch -- killed 27 people and left over 70 injured between May 8 and 10.





Thousands fled from the LoC and International Border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps.





"As we received orders on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of May, we fired over 600 rounds of artillery shells in three days, targeting accurately and precisely over 20 enemy posts. These posts were part of the terror infrastructure and used for infiltrating terrorists into India," an officer of the artillery unit said.





According to the army, the precision strikes crippled enemy logistics, material, and morale. -- PTI

