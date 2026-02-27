The Lady Who Got A Dreaded Maoist To Surrender

When Thippiri Tirupati -- better known in Maoist circles as Devuji -- walked out of the forests last month, it was the kind of moment that intelligence officials rarely speak about publicly. Devuji was no ordinary cadre.
As the military chief of the CPI (Maoist), he oversaw a movement that, at its height, drew on roughly 70,000 cadres spread across several Left Wing Extremism-affected states.
His surrender came amid a wider, unmistakable pattern of attrition: Senior Maoists have been laying down arms with growing frequency across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, as a combination of security pressure, targeted surrenders, and years of state-driven development has steadily hollowed out the movement's operational strength.
It was Badugula Sumathi, chief of the Telangana police's Special Intelligence Branch, who quietly orchestrated Devuji's exit -- a process that, she says, took more than two years of careful, disciplined engagement.
In this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, the Indian Police Service officer speaks about the reasons why one of the most ideologically committed Maoists surrendered.