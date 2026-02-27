The Lady Who Got A Dreaded Maoist To Surrender

14:17





As the military chief of the CPI (Maoist), he oversaw a movement that, at its height, drew on roughly 70,000 cadres spread across several Left Wing Extremism-affected states.





His surrender came amid a wider, unmistakable pattern of attrition: Senior Maoists have been laying down arms with growing frequency across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, as a combination of security pressure, targeted surrenders, and years of state-driven development has steadily hollowed out the movement's operational strength.





It was Badugula Sumathi, chief of the Telangana police's Special Intelligence Branch, who quietly orchestrated Devuji's exit -- a process that, she says, took more than two years of careful, disciplined engagement.





In this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, the Indian Police Service officer speaks about the reasons why one of the most ideologically committed Maoists surrendered.





When Thippiri Tirupati -- better known in Maoist circles as Devuji -- walked out of the forests last month, it was the kind of moment that intelligence officials rarely speak about publicly. Devuji was no ordinary cadre.