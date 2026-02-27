HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Lady Who Got A Dreaded Maoist To Surrender

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
14:17
image
When Thippiri Tirupati -- better known in Maoist circles as Devuji -- walked out of the forests last month, it was the kind of moment that intelligence officials rarely speak about publicly. Devuji was no ordinary cadre.

As the military chief of the CPI (Maoist), he oversaw a movement that, at its height, drew on roughly 70,000 cadres spread across several Left Wing Extremism-affected states.

His surrender came amid a wider, unmistakable pattern of attrition: Senior Maoists have been laying down arms with growing frequency across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, as a combination of security pressure, targeted surrenders, and years of state-driven development has steadily hollowed out the movement's operational strength.

It was Badugula Sumathi, chief of the Telangana police's Special Intelligence Branch, who quietly orchestrated Devuji's exit -- a process that, she says, took more than two years of careful, disciplined engagement.

In this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, the Indian Police Service officer speaks about the reasons why one of the most ideologically committed Maoists surrendered.

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Tickets booked for Kerala Story 2 being refunded'
LIVE! 'Tickets booked for Kerala Story 2 being refunded'

Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake
Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake

Earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts of West Bengal after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh. People rushed out of buildings in panic, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in liquor case; CBI to appeal
Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in liquor case; CBI to appeal

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

Kejriwal breaks down after acquittal, alleges conspiracy
Kejriwal breaks down after acquittal, alleges conspiracy

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case and claims it was a political conspiracy to destroy AAP.

Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border
Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO