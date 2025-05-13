Pahalgam martyr's son clears SSC exam with 80%

17:53

The terrorist attack site in Baisaran near Pahalgam in Anantnag district/Adnan Abidi/Reuters





The results of the examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were announced earlier in the day.





Hemant Joshi, Sanjay Lele and Atul Mone, residents of Dombivli near Mumbai, were among the 26 persons shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.





Dhruv, a student of Omkar International School, was witness to the massacre.





"He and his family feel very sad that his father is not there to see his success," said a relative.





He wants to take admission in the science stream and wants to become a doctor, said his maternal uncle Mohit Bhave. -- PTI

It was a bittersweet moment for Dhruv Hemant Joshi (16) when he scored an impressive 80 percent marks in his Class 10 examination as the result came days after he lost his father in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.