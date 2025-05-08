US asks its citizens to leave Lahore

17:54

After reports of 'drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions,' the United States has asked its citizens to leave Lahore or 'shelter-in-place'.





The US Consulate in a statement also advised its citizens to have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance, carry up-to-date and easily accessible travel documents, monitor local media for updates, carry proper identification, and cooperate with authorities.





"Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place," the statement said.





Further, the Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore's main airport, it said.





"US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place," the statement said.





"The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will send updates as needed through our messaging system. Please ensure that you are enrolled in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)," it added. -- ANI





IMAGE: People walk past the damaged administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke, near Lahore. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters