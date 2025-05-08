HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Three explosions rock Lahore

Thu, 08 May 2025
13:22
Pic: @HinnaNazir
Pic: @HinnaNazir
Three explosions were heard in quick succession in Walton Road of Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear, ARY News reported, citing police. 

The blasts happened in the vicinity of Gulberg, which is one of Lahore's most upscale and sensitive districts.

Lahore Police said that the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were so loud that people who were several kilometres away heard its sound and rushed to streets in confusion and fear.Emergency response teams, including Rescue and Firefighting units, have reached the site of the incident. Furthermore, the police have cordoned off the area, ARY News reported.

According to officials, investigations were being made to determine the nature and source of the explosions. The authorities have sealed the area and unrelated people have been restricted from entering the area as bomb disposal and intelligence teams start their preliminary assessment, ARY News reported. -- PTI

