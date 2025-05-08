See: Jaish terror HQ destroyed in Bhawalpur

09:30

The inside of a building that was hit during Op Sindoor in Bhawalpur. Reuters/Stringer





Bhawalpur hosts the Markaz Subhan Allah, operational since 2015, the main centre of Jaish-e-Mohammad for training and indoctrination and serves as operational headquarter of JeM. It is associated with terrorist plannings by JeM including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019.





The Markaz consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members of Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar has made several addresses from this facility extolling anti -- India rhetoric and appealing to youth to join Islamic Jihad. JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah.





The visuals obtained by Reuters show the terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur completely destroyed following the missile strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday. Addressing a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in Delhi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation.





A total of nine terror sites in Pakistan including five in PoJK linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were targeted with meticulous planning to avoid civilian casualties. Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

After India's successful execution of the counter-terror offensive under 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday, a hotbed of terror activity in Bahawalpur city of Punjab was reduced to rubble.