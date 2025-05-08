HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
20:07
image
There will be an eight-hour blackout starting at 9 pm on Thursday in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, said district authorities.

The move comes in the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, officials said.

"Due to the sensitive situation at the Indo-Pak border, as per the directives of the government of India and the government of Punjab, to deal with the emergency situation under the Civil Defense Act 1968, there will be a complete blackout in Gurdaspur district from May 8 starting at 9 pm to 5 am of the next day till further orders," said an order issued by the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner.

While the order will not be applicable on the central jail and hospitals in the districts, their windows would remain shut during the period so that no lights are visible from outside, said the order.

Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Ferozepur Cantonment carries out a 30-minute blackout rehearsal amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, in Ferozepur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur
LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages
Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages

Metal debris was found scattered in three villages of Amritsar district, with some locals claiming them to be parts of missiles. Police are investigating the objects, while the Indian government claims to have foiled Pakistan military's...

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA
Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'

'There is no independently verified imagery or battlefield evidence to support Pakistan's claim.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD