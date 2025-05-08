HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prez grants prosecution sanction against Lalu in land-for-jobs case

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
19:36
image
President Droupadi Murmu has granted sanction to prosecute Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the money laundering case linked to the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam, official sources said on Thursday.

Murmu has accorded the permission as mandated under section 197(1) of the CrPC (Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023), they said.

The case has been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the federal probe agency chargesheeted the 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister, his son and former deputy CM of the state, Tejashwi Yadav and other family members in August last year.

Before this, in January 2024, the ED had filed its first chargesheet against an alleged associate of the Prasad family, Amit Katyal, and other family members of Prasad, including his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, MP daughter Misa Bharti, another daughter Hema Yadav and two associated companies -- A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.

A special PMLA court in Delhi has taken cognisance of both these chargesheets (prosecution complaints). 

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation first information report (FIR) alleging that Prasad, the then Union Railway Minister, indulged in 'corruption' in the appointment of Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways during 2004-2009.

The candidates or their family members were allegedly told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in the Railways, according to the CBI FIR.

These land parcels were directly or indirectly registered in the name of the family members of Lalu Prasad.

The CBI has also filed three chargesheets in this case.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur
LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages
Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages

Metal debris was found scattered in three villages of Amritsar district, with some locals claiming them to be parts of missiles. Police are investigating the objects, while the Indian government claims to have foiled Pakistan military's...

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA
Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'

'There is no independently verified imagery or battlefield evidence to support Pakistan's claim.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD