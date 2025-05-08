HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan's Air Defence units suffer serious damage

Thu, 08 May 2025
A Harpy Drone. Pic: Wikipedia
Pakistan's Air Defence Units of the HQ-9 air defence missile launchers have suffered heavy damage, according to reports from sources in Islamabad. The reports come even as tensions continue between India and Pakistan after India executed Operation Sindoor in which nine terror sites inside Pakistan were destroyed. Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 24 impacts were reported, with different weapons, in six localities during the strikes.

Harpy drones were used by the Indian military to target enemy air defence systems.

The Pakistan Army also made claims of downing drones of the Indian Armed forces, a claim that has not been verified.

In fact, the Pakistani side has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes. It shows Pakistan's desperate attempt to shift the focus with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics. 

Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook of recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction.

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has exposed this misinformation campaign by Pakistan-based social media handles, which are trying to blatantly hijack the narrative and distract from the on-ground reality.

The Fact Check unit today debunked another fabricated narrative by the Pakistan side of conducting strikes on a military base in Amritsar, Punjab, asserting that the narrative was false and misleading.

The post shared by a Pakistani user named Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1) alleged "numerous casualties" and "several critically injured" at the Amritsar base, using hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

The PIB Fact Check stamped the video as "FAKE" and issued a warning against the spread of unverified information, labelling it a "Pakistan Propaganda Alert".

The unit clarified that the video accompanying the claim is an old clip from a 2024 wildfire, unrelated to any military operation or strike.

