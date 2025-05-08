HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak tried to hit Indian military sites: Col Qureshi

Thu, 08 May 2025
18:35
Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) press briefing on Thursday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.

She further said that in response to Pakistan's attempted attacks, the Indian Armed Forces this morning targeted multiple air defence radars and systems across Pakistan.

"This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," she said.

Speaking about Wednesday's press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', Colonel Qureshi said, "During the press briefing on operation Sindoor on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response."

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," Colonel Qureshi said.  -- ANI

