Pak bans all flights at Lahore, Islamabad aiports

Thu, 08 May 2025
In a late-night development Wednesday, the Pakistan government has closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports.

"The country's airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports," said the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in a statement late Wednesday night.

The Karachi airport is however operational.

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The PAA said that it has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the 'serious risks' posed to civil aviation safety by India's 'reckless and provocative actions'.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.   -- PTI

IMAGE: A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke near Lahore, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Border districts in Punjab put on high alert
LIVE! Border districts in Punjab put on high alert

No intent to escalate, but...: India to global powers
No intent to escalate, but...: India to global powers

India has reached out to key global powers, including members of the UN Security Council, and apprised them about the reasons behind its military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for...

Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India
Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India

India on Wednesday dismissed claims on Pakistan social media about 'Operation Sindoor', saying the neighbouring country has unleashed a 'full-blown disinformation offensive' with 'lies' and digital theatrics to control the narrative.

India hit terror camp where Kasab was trained
India hit terror camp where Kasab was trained

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan's Muridke, one of the nine terror camps struck by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, is a site where terrorists including Ajmal Kasab involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack were trained, a...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

