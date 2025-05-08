Leave cancelled, schools shut: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan among states on high alert

21:33





The stringent measures were taken by Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 people. Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, Rajasthan about 1,070 km and Gujarat around 506 km.





West Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh. In Punjab, the leave of all police personnel has been cancelled while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.





"Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority," an order issued by the DGP's office said. All schools in six border districts of Punjab -- Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran -- have been shut until further orders.

Earlier in the day amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, many states have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials.