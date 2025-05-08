HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian soldiers can wipe Pak off world map if they wish: CM Revanth Reddy

Thu, 08 May 2025
20:32
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said while India follows the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi, the country's brave soldiers have the ability to erase Pakistan from the world map overnight if necessary. 

Speaking at a rally here to express solidarity with the soldiers in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', he said 140 crore Indians stand firmly with our jawans. 

Politics within the country intensifies during elections and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take tough measures to check terror, said Reddy. 

"If our brave soldiers want, they can erase Pakistan from the world map overnight... We are peace lovers. We are heirs of Mahatma Gandhi. We defeated the British through peaceful means. Our country, we got freedom for your country (Pakistan) also," he said. 

"Don't forget that we can erase you from the world map." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

LIVE! Pakistan attacks Jaisalmer and Pathankot: TV reports
LIVE! Pakistan attacks Jaisalmer and Pathankot: TV reports

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA
Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

