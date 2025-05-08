Exact number of terrorists killed only after Operation Sindoor ends





They said the defence minister also informed the leaders that it was an ongoing operation and that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting that it was convened to evolve a broad political consensus on the issue and leaders showed maturity and did not indulge in bickering.





The leaders also shared their concerns over the issue of national security and safety of all Indians, especially in border areas, but extended all support and that the nation was united in this fight against terrorism.





"The entire nation is united with the government and the armed forces," Rijiju said. He also said that the Defence Minister told the meeting that "we don't do politics just for forming governments, but also to build the nation".





"The Raksha mantri told the meeting that it was an ongoing operation and that is why he cannot share the technical details of Operation Sindoor that was launched by Indian armed forces," he said.





This, he said, is also the reason why no armed forces officials were present at the all-party meeting, as they were busy with the operations. He said all leaders spoke in one voice and showed maturity and extended all cooperation to the government and armed forces.





"Political leaders also congratulated the armed forces for the action taken under Operation Sindoor," he said. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In the moment of crisis, we are with the government". AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he complemented the armed forces and the Government of India for conducting Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

