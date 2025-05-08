HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Exact number of terrorists killed only after Operation Sindoor ends

Thu, 08 May 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', sources said. 

The government also mentioned that Operation Sindoor is still underway, making it difficult to provide an exact number. Additionally, the government said that India will not take any action on its part until Pakistan carries out any provocative action. 

They said the defence minister also informed the leaders that it was an ongoing operation and that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting that it was convened to evolve a broad political consensus on the issue and leaders showed maturity and did not indulge in bickering.

The leaders also shared their concerns over the issue of national security and safety of all Indians, especially in border areas, but extended all support and that the nation was united in this fight against terrorism. 

"The entire nation is united with the government and the armed forces," Rijiju said. He also said that the Defence Minister told the meeting that "we don't do politics just for forming governments, but also to build the nation".

"The Raksha mantri told the meeting that it was an ongoing operation and that is why he cannot share the technical details of Operation Sindoor that was launched by Indian armed forces," he said. 

This, he said, is also the reason why no armed forces officials were present at the all-party meeting, as they were busy with the operations. He said all leaders spoke in one voice and showed maturity and extended all cooperation to the government and armed forces. 

"Political leaders also congratulated the armed forces for the action taken under Operation Sindoor," he said. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In the moment of crisis, we are with the government". AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he complemented the armed forces and the Government of India for conducting Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?

Pakistan was waiting for an opportunity to bring the Jammu and Kashmir issue to the global agenda and resorted to the terrorism route to provoke India, observes Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

Saudi minister on surprise India visit to play peacemaker
Saudi minister on surprise India visit to play peacemaker

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir visited India on Thursday and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The visit comes as...

Rajasthan, Punjab on high alert post Op Sindoor
Rajasthan, Punjab on high alert post Op Sindoor

Punjab and Rajasthan, which share borders with Pakistan, have gone into full alert mode following India's retaliatory missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Punjab Police has cancelled...

Make sure...: Pahalgam victim Lt Narwal's widow on Op Sindoor
Make sure...: Pahalgam victim Lt Narwal's widow on Op Sindoor

The family of Navy officer Vinay Narwal, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, expressed gratitude for "Operation Sindoor", the Indian military's retaliatory strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Vinay's wife,...

