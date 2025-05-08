HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi airport sees 90 flight cancellations

Thu, 08 May 2025
17:18
image
As many as 90 flights to and from Delhi airport, including 5 international departures, were cancelled by various airlines on Thursday, according to a source.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

As a result of the closure of the airports, many flights have been cancelled.

A total of 46 domestic departures and 33 arrivals were cancelled.

Also, five international departures and 6 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, the source said.

The cancellations happened between 0800 and 1400 hours.

'All operations across Delhi Airport's terminals and its four runways are proceeding as usual. However, changing airspace conditions have impacted some flights,' DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also said it is working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore
LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'

'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed
Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed

The Bahawalpur centre is notorious for hoarding arms and ammunition left behind by the NATO forces in Afghanistan, the officials said.

