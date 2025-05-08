HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong to launch nationwide yatra in support of Operation Sindoor

Thu, 08 May 2025
17:49
The Congress party is expected to hold a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all states across the country on May 9 to express solidarity in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, party sources said on Thursday.

"Congress party to hold 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units across the country tomorrow to show solidarity," the Congress sources stated.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting took place to brief political leaders on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan following India's military operation in the early hours of Wednesday, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress party extended its full support to the central government during the all-party meeting. 

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the meeting, asking if the PM thought he was above the Parliament.

Kharge's comments echo similar criticism he made when Modi skipped an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

He said that the Prime Minister should have directly heard the viewpoints of opposition members.   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore
LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'

'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed
Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed

The Bahawalpur centre is notorious for hoarding arms and ammunition left behind by the NATO forces in Afghanistan, the officials said.

