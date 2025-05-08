Cong to launch nationwide yatra in support of Operation Sindoor

17:49

The Congress party is expected to hold a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all states across the country on May 9 to express solidarity in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, party sources said on Thursday.





"Congress party to hold 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units across the country tomorrow to show solidarity," the Congress sources stated.





Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting took place to brief political leaders on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan following India's military operation in the early hours of Wednesday, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





The Congress party extended its full support to the central government during the all-party meeting.





However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the meeting, asking if the PM thought he was above the Parliament.





Kharge's comments echo similar criticism he made when Modi skipped an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack.





He said that the Prime Minister should have directly heard the viewpoints of opposition members. -- ANI