Centre holds all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor

11:19





Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also remain present in the meeting.Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that the country shouldn't be divided in such a situation.





"Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi's intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we shouldn't be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united," he told ANI.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, the centre on Thursday convened an all-party meeting to brief political parties on its action against terrorism.Union Minister JP Nadda arrived at the Parliament Annexe building to attend the all-party meeting.