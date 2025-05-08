HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre holds all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor

Thu, 08 May 2025
11:19
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, the centre on Thursday convened an all-party meeting to brief political parties on its action against terrorism.Union Minister JP Nadda arrived at the Parliament Annexe building to attend the all-party meeting. 

Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also remain present in the meeting.Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that the country shouldn't be divided in such a situation.

"Operation Sindoor has been successfully executed by the armed forces, and the government is very clear about it. PM Modi's intentions have already been known to the world. The PM desires that in such a situation, we shouldn't be divided. It is a situation where every Indian must be united," he told ANI.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is Saudi jr. FM in Delhi on unannounced visit?
Rajasthan, Punjab on high alert post Op Sindoor
Punjab and Rajasthan, which share borders with Pakistan, have gone into full alert mode following India's retaliatory missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Punjab Police has cancelled...

Make sure...: Pahalgam victim Lt Narwal's widow on Op Sindoor
The family of Navy officer Vinay Narwal, killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, expressed gratitude for "Operation Sindoor", the Indian military's retaliatory strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Vinay's wife,...

5 killed as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand
The helicopter carrying a total of seven people, including the pilot, crashed on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway at around 8:45 am.

It's all over...: Pak minister's 'proof' of downing IAF jets
India dismissed claims on Pakistan social media about 'Operation Sindoor', saying the neighbouring country has unleashed a 'full-blown disinformation offensive' with 'lies' and digital theatrics to control the narrative.

