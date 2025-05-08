HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Blocked 8,000 accounts in India after govt orders: X

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
23:47
image
Social media platform X on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the government. 

X said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees. 

"To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government's demands," X said in a post on its Global Government Affairs handle. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled
LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

'We Heard Loud Explosions'
'We Heard Loud Explosions'

''Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.''Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD