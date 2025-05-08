09:57

Col Vikram Kumar Jaitly





A warrior and veteran of the 1971 war, wounded at just 21'Bullets mangled his leg, shrapnel carved through his flesh but never touched his courage. ( Battle of Bhaduria).





He lived on'to lead, to serve, to roar. A true son of the soil. I woke uneasy because of this dream. Something made me feel .. Strange.. I Opened Instagram as couldn't sleep. Read about Operation Sindoor. And I wondered 'was he still standing guard? Even in death? I do not know'.





Maybe it's all in my head.. But this, I do know this as a soldier's daughter.. The price of peace is paid in blood' The soul of a soldier knows no caste, no color, no name and no religion. He guards us all, like faulaad ka pahad.





Every goodbye we said to our father was said with a silent "knowing' this may be the last ' So next time you dishonor a soldier, mock his family, cheat, or divide' remember who still stands so you can sleep. Pappy always said : If you want to honour a soldier be an Indian worth dying for !! Don't forget that as our Armed forces stand avenge the destruction of our peace and sovereignty. Jai Hind! #kumaonregiment #kumaoni #operationsindoor #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #operation_sindoor #IndianArmy #PahalgamTerroristAttack."

Actor Celina Jaitly shares this intimate and heartfelf post on X: "#fallensoldiers - Last night, I dreamed of my late father Col Vikram Kumar Jaitly (SM), lovingly called TIGER by the troops he commanded and served with.