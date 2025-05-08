HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Be an Indian worth dying for'

Thu, 08 May 2025
Col Vikram Kumar Jaitly
Actor Celina Jaitly shares this intimate and heartfelf post on X: "#fallensoldiers - Last night, I dreamed of my late father Col Vikram Kumar Jaitly (SM), lovingly called TIGER by the troops he commanded and served with. 

A warrior and veteran of the 1971 war, wounded at just 21'Bullets mangled his leg, shrapnel carved through his flesh but never touched his courage. ( Battle of Bhaduria).

He lived on'to lead, to serve, to roar. A true son of the soil. I woke uneasy because of this dream. Something made me feel .. Strange.. I Opened Instagram as couldn't sleep. Read about Operation Sindoor. And I wondered 'was he still standing guard? Even in death? I do not know'.

Maybe it's all in my head.. But this, I do know this as a soldier's daughter.. The price of peace is paid in blood' The soul of a soldier knows no caste, no color, no name and no religion. He guards us all, like faulaad ka pahad.

Every goodbye we said to our father was said with a silent "knowing' this may be the last ' So next time you dishonor a soldier, mock his family, cheat, or divide' remember who still stands so you can sleep. Pappy always said : If you want to honour a soldier be an Indian worth dying for !! Don't forget that as our Armed forces stand avenge the destruction of our peace and sovereignty. Jai Hind! #kumaonregiment #kumaoni #operationsindoor #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #operation_sindoor #IndianArmy #PahalgamTerroristAttack."

