Aknoor villagers 200 m from border forced to leave again

Thu, 08 May 2025
12:37
Families living near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector have been forced to leave their homes once again due to ongoing cross-border firing and to take shelter at safer places.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Palatnagarh village located just 200 metres from the Pakistan border, recalled past experiences. "Bullets have hit our homes. In 2016, seven walls of my house were damaged. The government gave us 4.5 acres of land, and we built new homes with their help," he said.

"When firing starts, people leave the village. Once it stops, they return to the farm. Even animals get scared," he said.

Singh said they were recently advised to evacuate. "Yesterday, we met the BLO. They told us to leave immediately. We walked until we saw a vehicle and spent the night here with our children," he said, referring to their current temporary shelter.

He recalled being displaced during the Kargil war in 1999. "We were sent to camps then. Later, we were told this place would be safe. Now, five or six families from my village stay here."

Singh said more than 20 people, including six families, took shelter last night. "It was cold at first but better now," he added.

The local administration is monitoring the situation and has arranged for temporary relief for the displaced families. -- ANI

