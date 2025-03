14:14

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted strong surface winds during day time. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 32 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 250. -- PTI