UP BJP leader shoots at wife, kills 3 children

Sat, 22 March 2025
20:50
In a case of familicide, a BJP worker in UP's Saharanpur on Saturday allegedly shot dead his three children with his licensed revolver and left his wife injured as he suspected her of an extramarital affair, police said.
 
The incident took place in Sagatheda village when Rohilla informed police that he had shot his family, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan said.

Upon reaching the spot, Rohilla told police that he had been mentally disturbed for a while as he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, the SSP said. 

His daughter Shraddha (12) and son Devansh (5) died on the spot, while his wife Neha (36) and son Shivansh (7) were critically injured and rushed to a hospital, the officer said.

Later, Shivansh died at the hospital during treatment and Neha was referred to a medical college for treatment, he said.

A forensic team has examined the scene, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway, Sajwan said. 

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Gangoh assembly constituency, Kirat Singh told PTI, "I don't know what triggered the incident. It is painful." 

When asked whether Rohilla was holding any party post, Singh said that he was a BJP worker, but the question here is not whether the accused belongs to the BJP or any other political party, this incident is inhumane. -- PTI

