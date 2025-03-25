HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RG Kar doc was under mental stress, sought help month before death: Psychiatrist

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
00:21
Students protest against doctor's death in Kolkata/File image
Students protest against doctor's death in Kolkata/File image
A consultant psychiatrist on Monday claimed that the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim was under acute mental stress for various reasons and had sought professional help from him around a month before her death on August 9 last year. 

Long duty hours, discrimination in allotment of shifts, and the knowledge about irregularities in the state-run hospital had been giving the 30-year-old medic extreme mental discomfort, claimed Psychiatrist Mohit Ranadip. 

Talking to a leading Bengali TV channel, the mental health specialist said that if needed, he is ready to testify before the CBI, which investigated the rape-murder case. 

"She had told me about 36 hours of continuous duty, discrimination in allotment of shifts in the roster, and the acute mental pressure she was in as she had seen many irregularities in purchase of medicines and medical equipment. I asked her if everyone was given similar shifts, she replied in the negative," Ranadip said. 

He said he had given the post-graduate trainee (PGT) certain advice and she was supposed to return for follow-up counselling. 

"However that could not happen," Ranadip said. 

The parents of the woman and a section of her colleagues had earlier claimed she was being victimised for pointing out certain improprieties in the purchase of medicines and equipment by the hospital which she had stumbled across during her duty hours. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sambhal violence: Cops to quiz SP MP Zia Ur Rehman
LIVE! Sambhal violence: Cops to quiz SP MP Zia Ur Rehman

India hopes for temporary tariff waiver in talks with US
India hopes for temporary tariff waiver in talks with US

India and the United States will finalize the contours, schedule of negotiations, and terms of reference for a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) during a three-day meeting beginning Tuesday. The agreement is expected to be...

Maha sees 823 communal unrest since Jan
Maha sees 823 communal unrest since Jan

Maharashtra has witnessed 823 incidents of communal unrest since January this year, with demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb and the spread of distorted facts on social media fomenting fresh trouble. Districts like Nandurbar,...

5 get life term for attack on Army trainees, gangrape
5 get life term for attack on Army trainees, gangrape

Five men have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, for looting, assaulting, abducting two Army trainee officers and their two female friends, and gangraping one of them. The incident occurred...

Navy to conduct war game with African nations in April
Navy to conduct war game with African nations in April

The Indian Navy will conduct a large-scale multilateral maritime engagement exercise with African countries in April, aiming to enhance interoperability with African navies and further strengthen maritime security cooperation. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD