RG Kar doc was under mental stress, sought help month before death: Psychiatrist

Students protest against doctor's death in Kolkata/File image





Long duty hours, discrimination in allotment of shifts, and the knowledge about irregularities in the state-run hospital had been giving the 30-year-old medic extreme mental discomfort, claimed Psychiatrist Mohit Ranadip.





Talking to a leading Bengali TV channel, the mental health specialist said that if needed, he is ready to testify before the CBI, which investigated the rape-murder case.





"She had told me about 36 hours of continuous duty, discrimination in allotment of shifts in the roster, and the acute mental pressure she was in as she had seen many irregularities in purchase of medicines and medical equipment. I asked her if everyone was given similar shifts, she replied in the negative," Ranadip said.





He said he had given the post-graduate trainee (PGT) certain advice and she was supposed to return for follow-up counselling.





"However that could not happen," Ranadip said.





The parents of the woman and a section of her colleagues had earlier claimed she was being victimised for pointing out certain improprieties in the purchase of medicines and equipment by the hospital which she had stumbled across during her duty hours. -- PTI

A consultant psychiatrist on Monday claimed that the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim was under acute mental stress for various reasons and had sought professional help from him around a month before her death on August 9 last year.