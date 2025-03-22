HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC judges in violence-hit Manipur, visit relief camps

Sat, 22 March 2025
14:41
image
A team of Supreme Court judges headed by Justice B R Gavai on Saturday visited ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Churachandpur district and met internally displaced persons, officials said.

They also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district.

Upon their arrival, the team visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

Apart from Justice Gavai, the team comprised Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh and K V Vishwanathan.

Besides, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyers' fraternity of the state at Imphal airport.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. -- PTI 

