People are not casteist, politicians are: Gadkari

Sat, 22 March 2025
21:31
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asserted that people are not casteist but political leaders are "for their selfish interests".
  
Speaking at an event in Amravati, he also said backwardness was becoming a political interest.

"There is a competition on who is more backward," Gadkari pointed out.

"People are not casteist but political leaders are for their selfish interests," he said, adding that there is need to eradicate social inequality.

Caste discrimination must end and the process must start "from self", he opined. -- PTI

