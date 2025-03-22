Ola Electric To Clear Feb Sales Data Backlog Soon

12:57

Ola Electric on Friday said its sales were strong and asserted that the company remained focused on clearing all backlog by the end of March, amid discrepancies in actual and declared sales data for February on the government's Vahan portal.





The company earlier announced that it sold 25,000 electric scooters last month. However, according to data on the Vahan portal, at the end of February and as of March 17, it had registered only 8,651 scooters.





'Our sales remain strong, and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with our vendors responsible for vehicle registrations. This backlog is being rapidly cleared, with daily registrations exceeding 50 per cent of our three-month daily sales average. About 40 per cent of the February backlog has already been cleared, and the remaining will be fully resolved by the end of March 2025,' the company said.





As of March 21, the February sales figure on the Vahan portal was 8,652 units. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles need to be registered with the transport department of the states concerned within seven days of being retailed. The central governments Vahan portal records all registered vehicles, which forms the basis for capturing retail sales data.





'This is a straightforward case of a temporary registration backlog, yet certain media outlets and vested interests have deliberately misrepresented it as a regulatory issue through misinformation and smear campaigns,' Ola said in a statement.





'This intensified after we discontinued contracts with two nationwide vendors managing our registration process as part of our strategy to streamline operations and drive profitability. Since then, a coordinated effort has been made to create confusion and trigger unnecessary scrutiny,' Ola stated.





Puja Das, Business Standard