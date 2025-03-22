Odisha reports 3 child marriages daily

14:21

Odisha has reported at least three such cases every day during the last six years, despite several initiatives taken by the administration, according to government data.





Activists working in this field attribute tribal practice, dowry, migration of labourer families and parents' fear that daughters may elope to this startling figure.





The data reveals that 8,159 child marriages have taken place across Odisha from 2019 to February 2025. Of them, 1,347 cases have been reported from Nabarangpur, the highest among all 30 districts of Odisha during that period.





While Ganjam district is in the second spot with 966 cases, Koraput comes next with 636. It was followed by Mayurbhanj (594), Rayagada (408), Balasore (361), Keonjhar (328), Kandhamal (308) and Nayagarh (308).





The lowest of 57 such instances have been found in Jharsuguda district in those six years.





Social activist Namrata Chadha said, "Child marriage cannot be fully stopped overnight. We have to create such an environment and society for the girl children and their parents so that they will not take such steps."





Marrying off underage children is a traditional practice of the tribals, especially for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, she said.





Chadha said parents who usually migrate to other places for livelihood also conduct marriage of their girls before legal age hoping to secure their future and also for her safety as they fear the girl may elope with someone bringing shame to the family.





The social activist said dowry also drives such marriages, as the older the bride, the higher the demand.





"The menace could come to an end if we are able to provide them proper education or skill development training so that they become self-employed so that they do not think marriage is the only step left for a girl's future," Chadha said.





To stop child marriages, the Odisha government has been organising awareness campaigns at panchayat, block and Anganwadi levels every three months, an official said. -- PTI