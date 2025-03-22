Not against delimitation, but...: Stalin at CM's meet

12:31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Saturday said that Sothern states are not against the delimitation but seeking for a fair delimitation.





Addressing a meeting that witnessed the participation of 14 leaders from at least five states, Stalin bats for united fight to win, saying "our representation must not decline."





Stalin mooted an idea to form a Joint Action Committee which he said is very essential to create awareness among people and to urge Centre.





"Continuous action is very essential to establish rights," Stalin said.

The Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab--Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Singh Mann -- Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are among the leaders taking part in the meeting.