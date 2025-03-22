HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man injured in Nagpur violence dies in hospital

Sat, 22 March 2025
14:46
A 40-year-old man, who sustained injuries in the violence that broke out in Maharashtra's Nagpur city earlier this week, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday, an official said.

A hospital official said Irfan Ansari died at 1.20 pm at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH).

He said that Ansari had been admitted with grievous wounds.

Ansari, a welder, left home around 11 pm on Monday to catch a train to Itarsi from Nagpur railway station, one of the areas affected by the violence.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The Ansari family received a call from the IGGMCH, informing them that Irfan had been admitted following an accident.

The deceased's brother Imran had earlier said that Irfan suffered severe head wounds and a fractured leg and was undergoing treatment in the ICU, receiving oxygen.

The family remained unaware of what transpired during his journey to the railway station. -- PTI

