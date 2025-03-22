HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Man booked for marrying 3 women under false claims

Sat, 22 March 2025
19:00
A man has been booked for allegedly cheating three women into marriage by claiming to be an excise department employee and obtaining loan worth lakhs in the name of one of them, Robertsganj police in UP's Sonbhadra said on Saturday.
 
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Robertsganj station, Kalu Singh, said an investigation has been initiated against Rajan Gehlot after Kiran, an assistant teacher from Sant Kabir Nagar, filed a complaint.

"Kiran, who had been a divorcee, alleged that she met Rajan in 2019. He falsely introduced himself as an excise department employee and claimed to be a widower with no children," Singh said.

The ASP said Kiran and Rajan married at a Varanasi temple in 2022 and lived together for two years. During this time, Rajan allegedly convinced Kiran to take a Rs 42 lakh loan, saying he needed it for house construction.

Kiran filed a police complaint after discovering that Rajan did not work for the excise department in Lalitpur, where he said he has been transferred. 

Further police investigation revealed that Rajan had also married Sarita, a teacher from Ambedkar Nagar, in 2014. They had a child together, but the relationship ended in a dispute, prompting Sarita to file an FIR against Rajan at the Women's Police Station in Ambedkar Nagar in 2016.

Meanwhile, a third woman, Neelima Singh, also approached the police accusing Rajan of marrying her under a falsified job background.

"The three women expressed concerns that the accused might have committed the fraud with other women as well," ASP Singh said.

He said a search is on to nab the accused. -- PTI 

