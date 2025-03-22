Kerala woman held for giving liquor to 12-year-old boy

18:40

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly giving liquor to a boy after convincing him it as black tea at her house in Peerumedu in high range Idukki district of Kerala, police said on Saturday.





The accused was identified as Priyanka, a plantation worker hailing from Mlamala.





The woman, known to the family of the 12-year-old for long, allegedly gave him liquor after convincing him it as black tea on Friday afternoon.

The boy, who consumed alcohol, developed uneasiness and fell unconscious when he reached own home.





The boy later told his parents about the truth who soon approached the Peerumedu police with a complaint against the woman.





She was arrested under the sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded to judicial custody after producing before a local court. -- PTI