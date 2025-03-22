HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala woman held for giving liquor to 12-year-old boy

Sat, 22 March 2025
18:40
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly giving liquor to a boy after convincing him it as black tea at her house in Peerumedu in high range Idukki district of Kerala, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Priyanka, a plantation worker hailing from Mlamala.

The woman, known to the family of the 12-year-old for long, allegedly gave him liquor after convincing him it as black tea on Friday afternoon.
The boy, who consumed alcohol, developed uneasiness and fell unconscious when he reached own home.

The boy later told his parents about the truth who soon approached the Peerumedu police with a complaint against the woman.

She was arrested under the sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded to judicial custody after producing before a local court. -- PTI

The meeting was attended by CMs of Kerala, Punjab and Telangana -- Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Manna and A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and senior BRS leader KT Ramarao among others.

The couple introduced themselves as husband and wife, checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10, stayed for six days, and left on March 16. Their driver accompanied them, said hotel operator Aman Kumar on Saturday.

'Muskaan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum'

