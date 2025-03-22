Delimitation based only on population criterion unfair: Naveen Patnaik

19:16

Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that population should not be the only criterion to determine the number of seats in Parliament and sought a detailed discussion with all parties before the commencement of the delimitation process.





Addressing the first Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said the BJD would do everything to protect the interests of the people of Odisha.

"Our stand is that population should not be the only criterion to determine the number of seats in the highest representative body of our country.





"I suggest that the Union government should take up a detailed discussion with all parties to remove any doubt on this very important issue that has far-reaching implications for our democracy," Patnaik said.





The BJD has sent two of its leaders to Chennai to attend the meeting, while Patnaik addressed the gathering virtually.





"This is an important meeting to ensure democratic representation and rights of people living in states that have done very well to control and stabilise population," said Patnaik, the former Odisha chief minister.

He said population control is an important national agenda for the development of the country.





"This (population control) has been our contribution towards a positive national agenda and building a strong India. Delimitation based only on population figures will be unfair to the states that have worked hard to reduce their population growth rates in line with national priorities, he said.





Patnaik has deputed former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former MP Amar Patnaik to attend the meeting in Chennai.





Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also participated in the Chennai meeting. -- PTI