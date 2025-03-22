HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

42 booked for forcibly applying colours on Dalits in UP village

Sat, 22 March 2025
Share:
19:43
Representative image
Representative image
Around 42 people have been booked for allegedly forcibly applying colours on a group of Dalits in a village in Mathura on Holi, police said on Saturday.
 
According to police, a scuffle broke out in Bati village under the Jait police station limits on Dhulendi -- the day on which Holi is played -- when some upper caste youths allegedly used force to apply colours on people from Scheduled Castes. 

Both sides fought with sticks and pelted stones, during which a dozen people were injured.  

Police subsequently registered a case against 32 Dalits. Nine of them were arrested and sent to jail.

On Friday, Dalit groups staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate, demanding that a case be registered on their behalf as well. 

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh said based on the complaint by a woman from Bati village, the police on Friday filed an FIR against 42 people under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said evidence related to the case is being collected. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahane's sixes light up Eden Gardens
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahane's sixes light up Eden Gardens

LIVE! Meerut killing: Police plan trial in fast-track court
LIVE! Meerut killing: Police plan trial in fast-track court

Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off
Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off

'Muskaan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum'

Uddhav called me twice: BJP MP on Disha Salian death case
Uddhav called me twice: BJP MP on Disha Salian death case

Rane demanded that the police register an FIR and arrest Aaditya Thackeray into the Disha Salian death case.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die at fake hospital in UP
Pregnant woman, unborn child die at fake hospital in UP

A pregnant woman and her unborn child died during delivery at an unregistered "hospital" in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, India. Police arrested an unqualified woman posing as a doctor who was running the facility.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD