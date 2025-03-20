22 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

13:53

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in Kanker areas by a joint team of the BSF and DRG personnel of the state police. Intermittent firing was still going on in Kanker as reports last came in, the officials said. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter at Bijapur, they said.





The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.





Bodies of 18 Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said. A jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight, he said. The operation was still underway in the area, he added. -- PTI

Update: In a fresh offensive against Naxals, at least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.