22 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Thu, 20 March 2025
13:53
File pic
Update: In a fresh offensive against Naxals, at least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday. 

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in Kanker areas by a joint team of the BSF and DRG personnel of the state police. Intermittent firing was still going on in Kanker as reports last came in, the officials said. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter at Bijapur, they said. 

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said. 

Bodies of 18 Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said. A jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight, he said. The operation was still underway in the area, he added. -- PTI

Trump expects India to lower tariffs, 'but from April 2...'

"India and everybody would think of them as an ally. I can say the same for others. But this is a group of wonderful nations that is countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade," he added.

Nagpur violence: Police to identify 1,000 suspects

Police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. As of Thursday, 69 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, while 200...

Indian student detained in US for opposing Israel policy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by US immigration authorities. His lawyer alleges the detention is due to his wife's Palestinian heritage and the government's...

The North-South Battle Gets Ugly

With its age-old fascination for education, southern states have done better than the North.Start-ups, IT hubs, and industry majors setting up shop have changed the face of the South.Nearly 79% of global offices set up by international...

