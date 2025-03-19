HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Retired judge-led panel to probe illegal constructions in Mumbai: Minister

Wed, 19 March 2025
File image
A committee led by a retired judge will be set up to investigate unauthorised constructions in the Mumbai municipal corporation areas, state Industries Minister Uday Samant told the legislative council on Tuesday. 

He said officials found responsible will face immediate action based on the committee's report. The issue was raised by Munbai-based legislators. 

Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Sachin Ahir said encroachments on government and private land by land mafias have led to widespread unauthorised constructions in various parts of Mumbai. 

"Residents and public representatives have repeatedly lodged complaints with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but no action has been taken," he said. 

Ahir said municipal commissioners, zonal deputy commissioners, designated officers, ward officers, and executive engineers have been accused of ignoring illegal constructions, with some officials allegedly facilitating such activities. 

He demanded that the government conduct an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team or a committee of retired judges. 

Responding to his issue, Samant assured that a probe would be conducted through a committee of retired judges. 

"A retired judge will head a committee to probe the issue. Details of it will be shared soon," he said. -- PTI

