Four kids among 7 dead as boat capsizes in MP dam

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead, but did not specify the number of deceased. He also said that eight persons were rescued.





"The incident occurred when a boat was carrying 15 people to a temple located on the island in Matatila dam when water gushed in," Pichhore's sub divisional officer of police Prashant Sharma said.





He said eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers while three women (aged 35 to 55 years) and four children (aged seven to 15 years) went missing in the water.





A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons.





Villagers said 15 people from Rajavan village were on board the boat.





They were headed to Siddha Baba temple located on the island in the middle of the dam.





Eyewitnesses said a woman in the boat first noticed water gushing into the boat, which sank.





In the X post, CM Yadav expressed grief over the untimely death of some persons due to drowning in the boat capsize incident. -- PTI

