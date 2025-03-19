Juvenile among 6 held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor girl in T'gana

00:27





A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.





On March 11, the minor girl went missing in the limits of Mills Colony police station, following which a case was registered, police said.





During investigation, the girl was traced near Mulugu, from where she was rescued, police said in an official statement.





The minor girl told police that she was kidnapped by a group of people who forced her to consume marijuana (ganja) and then she was sexually assaulted, the statement said.





Warangal commissioner of police, Sunpreet Singh, formed three special investigation teams to apprehend the accused persons.





Investigations further revealed that the woman, the prime accused in the case, was organising a prostitution racket.





She took the juvenile with her and they conspired to bring women or girls into prostitution, to earn more money from clients, police said. -- PTI

