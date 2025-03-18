SC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar

14:10





A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma also asked the Delhi police to complete the probe fast. The apex court asked why the Delhi police was not completing the investigation when Khedkar herself had said on an affidavit that she was willing to cooperate. "You must track up this investigation steadfastly," Justice Nagarathna told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was appearing for Delhi Police.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim order of granting protection from arrest to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test.