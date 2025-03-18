HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM writes to Sunita Williams to visit India

Tue, 18 March 2025
14:30
PM Modi writes to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, invites her to visit India. 

NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, have undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening. NASA will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-9 'Dragon Freedom' capsule carrying the four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station. Williams and Wilmore are accompanying SpaceX Crew 9 astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Alexander Gorbunov. 

Willams and Wilmore had launched to the ISS on June 5 on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, then stayed aboard the ISS after it developed technical issues. In September 2024, NASA sent the Starliner craft back to Earth, uncrewed, to free up the docking port for other spacecraft. 

