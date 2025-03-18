HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM didn't pay homage over Maha Kumbh deaths: Rahul

Tue, 18 March 2025
14:22
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech, didn't pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede. 

Suggesting that the Prime Minister should speak about the unemployment issue, Gandhi said that the youth who went to Mahakumbh were also seeking employment opportunities.

"I wanted to support what PM (Modi) said. Kumbh is our history and culture. Our only complaint is that the PM did not give Shraddhanjali to those who lost their lives in Kumbh. The youth who went to the Mahakumbh also wanted one more thing from the PM, which is employment. He should have spoken about that, too. 

When asked about him not being allowed to speak, the Congress leader said, "As per the democratic structure, the LoP should get an opportunity to speak, but they won't let us. This is new India."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister commended the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighting the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

