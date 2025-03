16:56





"If the hospital authorities had helped us that day, or the police, then the real culprits would have been caught.





"Getting justice for my daughter is my goal now and I want Mamata Banerjee to remember that."





The RG Kar victim's parents talk about their daughter and life that was, to Swarupa Dutt/Rediff.com





"Justice may or may not happen, but who are those people who did this to her?