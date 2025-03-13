Sensex, Nifty climb ever so slowly up in early trade

10:26





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 192.32 points or 0.26 per cent to 74,222.08 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty rose 21.75 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,492.25. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Zomato, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, NTPC and Titan were among the gainers. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India were the laggards.





"The market will be moving in the midst of domestic tailwinds and global headwinds on Thursday. The domestic macros are highly positive," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday driven by buying in index heavyweights ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a robust domestic macroeconomic data and firm trend in the global peers.