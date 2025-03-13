HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty climb ever so slowly up in early trade

Thu, 13 March 2025
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday driven by buying in index heavyweights ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid a robust domestic macroeconomic data and firm trend in the global peers. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 192.32 points or 0.26 per cent to 74,222.08 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty rose 21.75 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,492.25. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Zomato, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, NTPC and Titan were among the gainers. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India were the laggards.

"The market will be moving in the midst of domestic tailwinds and global headwinds on Thursday. The domestic macros are highly positive," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Holi hai bhai holi bhai! Buy Rs 1L silver pichkaris

'Mayawati Is Afraid Of The BJP'

'She feels it will send her to jail.'

Mission to bring back Sunita Williams, Wilmore delayed

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX on Wednesday scrubbed the launch attempt of the agency's Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station due to a 'hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm...

Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

