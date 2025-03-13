HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CBI to take over Ranya Rao smuggling case

Thu, 13 March 2025
12:26
Days after Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Bengaluru International Airport for smuggling gold, the agency has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case. 

The CBI has filed an FIR in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The FIR has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta. 

The complaint discloses the cognizable offences U/s 7 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 20148) r/w 61(2) of BNS. According to the complaint, after Ranya Rao's arrest on March 3, two foreign nationals were also arrested on March 6 from Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle 21.28 Kg of gold into India worth Rs. 18.92 crores, as per the complaint. Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint has said that these cases involving passengers making trips from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities points to a "possible nexus" with coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE). 

In Ranya Rao's case, she travelled to Dubai multiple times while the two arrested foreign nationals have previously arrived Mumbai airport multiple times. Gupta in his complaint has also suspected the possibility of involvement of public servants and others. 

"The above two cases detected in quick succession involving passengers making trips from Dubai, the attempted smuggling of large quantities of gold into India and the high frequency of these visits involving Indian and foreign nationals, points to a possible nexus with coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE). This may have larger national and international ramifications. The possibility of involvement of unknown public servants of the Govt. of India and unknown others, with such coordinated network, needs to be investigated," the complaint said.

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 from Kempe Gowda International Airport Bengaluru for attempting to smuggle 14.2 Kg gold worth Rs 12.56 crores. According to the complaint, searches at her residence led to recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.06 Crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs. 2.67 Crore.

