This govt scrip has the zoomies

Shares of MTNL surged more than 18 per cent on Thursday after the government said in the Parliament that state-owned telecom firm has earned Rs 2,134.61 crore till January 2025 from monetisation of lands and buildings. The scrip of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) rallied 18.36 per cent to Rs 51.30 and Rs 51.18 per piece on the both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), respectively.