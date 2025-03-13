HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
This govt scrip has the zoomies

Thu, 13 March 2025
Shares of MTNL surged more than 18 per cent on Thursday after the government said in the Parliament that state-owned telecom firm has earned Rs 2,134.61 crore till January 2025 from monetisation of lands and buildings. The scrip of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) rallied 18.36 per cent to Rs 51.30 and Rs 51.18 per piece on the both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), respectively. 

The market benchmarks were trading in the positive zone, with the 30-share BSE rising 139.40 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 74,169.16. The NSE Nifty was 29.75 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 22,500.25. -- PTI

