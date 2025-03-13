The idea of India: Vrindavan temple insists Muslims make attires for deity

15:32

The demand was raised by Dinesh Sharma, a leader of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Nyas, who urged the temple to avoid using the services of Muslim artisans and ensure that Lord Krishna's attires are crafted only by those who adhere to "religious purity".





In a letter to the temple priests, the right-wing group argued that the deity's attire should not be made by those who "consume meat and do not respect Hindu traditions or cow protection. The letter also warned that if the demand was ignored, the organisation would launch a protest.





Rejecting the demand, temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami said, "It is simply not practical. Moreover, we do not discriminate against any community. Devotees who offer attires for the deity ensure purity themselves before getting them made." Goswami pointed out that artisans cannot be judged based on religion, citing historical examples from Hindu scriptures where both virtuous and sinful individuals were born into the same family. "If Kansa, a sinner, was born in the same lineage as Lord Krishna's grandfather Ugrasen, and if Prahlad, a great devotee of Vishnu, was born to the demon Hiranyakashipu, how can we judge artisans based on their faith, Goswami asked. The priests also highlighted the deep-rooted contributions of Muslim artisans to temple traditions. In Vrindavan, most of the intricate crowns and dresses for the deity are made by Muslim artisans. Similarly, in Kashi, Rudraksha garlands, sacred to Lord Shiva, are crafted by Muslim families, Goswami said.





Citing historical examples, he recalled that Mughal emperor Akbar once gifted Swami Haridas, a revered saint associated with the temple, an offering of perfume for Lord Krishna's worship. "Even today, musicians from the Muslim community play the nafiri' (a traditional wind instrument) during special occasions, he added. Another temple priest, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the proposal impractical, stating that around 80 per cent of the skilled artisans making the deity's attires, crowns, and intricate zardozi' work are Muslims.





"Not just attire, but even the temple's iron railings, grills, and other structures are crafted by them. How can we inspect the personal purity of every artisan, he asked. He also pointed out the logistical challenge of replacing Muslim artisans, stating that Lord Krishna requires about a dozen outfits daily and thousands over a year. -- PTI

