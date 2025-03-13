4 dead as speeding car crushes people in Dehradun

08:51

As many as four people died and two others were injured as a speeding vehicle rammed into the people near Rajpur Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, officials said.





According to Dehradun Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the accident occurred on Wednesday 8 pm.





The police is on the lookout for the driver involved in the accident, and have already tracked down multiple other vehicles present at the incident, he said.





The injured people were immediately admitted to the local hospital and are undergoing treatment.





The injured are currently stable and out of danger, according to the police officials.





"This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died, for now, we suspect the vehicle is a Mercedes. The four people were labourers, and the car hit them. A scooty nearby was also hit. Two people have been injured in their legs," the Dehradun SSP, Ajay Singh told ANI.





"We have tracked down 11-12 cars in this incident. We are hoping to track down the driver of the vehicle soon," he added.





Further details on the accident are awaited. -- ANI