HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'India-Pak came closest to resolving Kashmir during...'

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
15:59
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that India and Pakistan came closer to resolving the Kashmir issue during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and he is not expecting a return to the situation in his lifetime. 

During obituary references to Singh and four other former legislators on the first day of the Budget Session of the J-K Assembly which started here, Abdullah lavished praises on Singh and said he practically initiated measures for the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and his working groups are still relevant. 

"In the last assembly session (in Srinagar), we had a long list headed by former prime minister A B Vajpayee and now after four months, we have a short list headed by another former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has made an immense contribution for the country," the chief minister said. 

Abdullah talked about Singh's journey from a village, which is now in Pakistan, to becoming the Prime Minister of India and his contributions towards making India an economic power by introducing reforms especially related to private sector and social welfare measures. 

On J-K, "he tried to address the problem with the outside country (Pakistan). He did not make this initiative but inherited it as the start was made by Vajpayee and (then Pakistan president Gen Pervez) Musharraf. He would have stopped the initiative after taking over as the prime minister (in 2004), but he was well aware that the initiative taken by Vajpayee is a big responsibility to carry forward, the chief minister said. Singh made sincere efforts despite the deteriorating situation, he said, in an apparent reference to terror incidents. May I say that both the countries have come closer to resolving this (Kashmir) problem during that period and I do not see a return to the situation in my lifetime," Abdullah said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India-Pak came closest to resolving Kashmir during...'
LIVE! 'India-Pak came closest to resolving Kashmir during...'

SC allows Allahbadia to resume his show with conditions
SC allows Allahbadia to resume his show with conditions

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

'Operation Momos': Killer on the run for 4 years nabbed
'Operation Momos': Killer on the run for 4 years nabbed

In December 2021, the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a...

Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse
Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse

Renowned urologist George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, police said on Monday. He was 75.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD