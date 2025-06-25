HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

F&O Stock List Set To Shrink

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
10:41
image
The list of companies eligible for trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment is set to shrink after the National Stock Exchange has announced deletion of eight stocks.Currently, 220 stocks are eligible for trading in the derivatives segment, while four new stocks are will get added from Friday.

These are 360 One Wam, Amber Enterprises India, Kfin Technologies and PG Electroplast.

NSE, however, has announced exclusion of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Total Gas, CESC, Granules India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Poonawalla Fincorp and SJVN. Their exclusion will become effective from August 29.

Inclusion in the F&O segment is considered to be a positive development for a company as it opens the door for inclusion in various indices.  Last year, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had revised the criteria for inclusion and exclusion of stocks from the F&O segment.

Ahead of the revision, only 182 stocks were available for trading in the derivatives segment.
-- Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Undeclared Emergency@11: 5-fold assault now, says Cong
LIVE! Undeclared Emergency@11: 5-fold assault now, says Cong

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

'Weather is 90%...': Shuks set for ISS launch today
'Weather is 90%...': Shuks set for ISS launch today

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting 12.01 PM (IST), Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4, NASA said.

How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency
How Subramanian Swamy Escaped Arrest During Emergency

'Is it right and proper for the US authorities to allow people like Subrahmanya Swamy [sic] go round the country preaching murder, violence, overthrow of the duly elected Government of India?'A fascinating excerpt from Sugata...

Mira Nair's son Zohran wins Democratic primary for NYC mayor
Mira Nair's son Zohran wins Democratic primary for NYC mayor

Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani stunned in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, upsetting former governor Andrew Cuomo.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD