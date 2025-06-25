F&O Stock List Set To Shrink

10:41





These are 360 One Wam, Amber Enterprises India, Kfin Technologies and PG Electroplast.





NSE, however, has announced exclusion of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Total Gas, CESC, Granules India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Poonawalla Fincorp and SJVN. Their exclusion will become effective from August 29.





Inclusion in the F&O segment is considered to be a positive development for a company as it opens the door for inclusion in various indices. Last year, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had revised the criteria for inclusion and exclusion of stocks from the F&O segment.





Ahead of the revision, only 182 stocks were available for trading in the derivatives segment.

-- Business Standard

